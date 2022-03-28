Driver charged in fatal crash that killed husband and wife in west Houston Sunday

Donovan Donte Harris, 27

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is arrested in the fatal crash of a husband and wife crossing the street on Westheimer Road on Sunday evening, Houston police said.Donovan Donte Harris, 27, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughterAt about 9:20 p.m., the couple was trying to cross the 6100 block of Westheimer, an area where there is no crosswalk and is not well lit.Harris was speeding in a black BMW, allegedly going 70 miles an hour, which is two times over the speed limit, HPD said.The husband and wife were pronounced dead on the scene, investigators said.Police said that Harris did stop and cooperate. Further investigation determined that he was intoxicated and was arrested.Witnesses at the scene told police that there was a passenger with Harris who fled the scene on foot."This is a dangerous stretch of roadway. I know the City of Houston is putting a lot of resources in this area to try and curb people speeding, but it is a pervasive problem," said Sgt. David Rose. "We are expanding what limited resources we have to combat this, but the citizens of Houston have to help us in this. They have to slow down."On Monday ABC13 saw a person crossing the same street without using a crosswalk. Police urge people to use those crosswalks, especially on such a busy street as Westheimer.