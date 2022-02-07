pedestrian struck

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run in north Houston Monday afternoon.

Houston police were called at about 12:30 p.m. to the North Freeway at Airline after reports of a driver hitting a pedestrian on the inbound lanes of the freeway.

According to authorities, the driver fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they are in search of a white, four-door vehicle with heavy damage on the front end.
