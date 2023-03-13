METRO police said a pedestrian was trying to cross the HOV when they were struck by a bus. The inbound HOV lane is closed as police investigate.

Person crossing I-45 HOV lane near Edgebrook hit and killed by METRO bus, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a bus on the Gulf Freeway early Monday morning.

The deadly crash happened on the I-45 inbound HOV lane near Edgebrook before 6 a.m.

METRO police said a pedestrian was trying to cross the inbound HOV lane when they were struck.

No other injuries were reported.

The inbound HOV lane is closed in the area as police continue to investigate.

Police did not release the identity of the pedestrian who was killed.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map