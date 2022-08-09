'We're pumped:' Pearland community excited to watch Little League team play in title game

Go Pearland! Nobody does little league baseball like Pearland, and if you want to cheer on the team in the title game, here's where to attend the official watch party.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Pearland, chances are you are taking an extended lunch break, and with good reason. The Pearland Little League team is playing at noon on ESPN and if they win, the team will head to the Little League World Series.

Nobody does Little League baseball like Pearland, and when it comes to community support, no place does it better than Pearland.

The Pearland Little League team is one win away from going back to Williamsport and the national stage.

Residents have been catching every game of the tournament so far.

"I was watching with my family, and so there was a lot of excitement!" said Danae Lee, a fan.

This version of the team is undefeated in the regional tournament and is picking up support with every run scored.

"It's everywhere. You see signs all over Pearland!" said Nancy Small, another fan.

Dr. Mercedes Giles and Janell Bernal are former baseball players, and they are ready for the team to make it big time.

"We're pumped. We are so excited to hear that the team has made it so far in the competition. I love when they come through the neighborhood, and we cheer for them all the time," said Dr. Giles, the team's former left fielder.

James Reyes plays for Pearland High School and told us that the older guys are 100% behind the Little Leaguers.

"Me and my friends had a watch party a couple of days ago, and even around the Pearland High School area, you can just tell everybody is excited. All the coaches are hyping it up," said Reyes.

The official watch party is at Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, but fans can have their own watch party as long as they tune into ESPN at noon.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.