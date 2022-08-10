Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment

Kaiden Shelton was comforted by opposing batter Isiah Jarvis after the Pearland pitcher sent an errant throw at Jarvis' head.

Everyone from Mattress Mack to H-E-B is honoring the World Series-bound team, which is still basking in its nationally-televised moment.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pearland Little League team is preparing to go back to the Little League World Series, but the internet and television are still abuzz over an incredible act of sportsmanship that took place in Tuesday's series-clinching game.

In the first inning, Kaiden "Bubs" Shelton threw a pitch that hit Oklahoma's Isiah Jarvis in the head.

"I threw the ball really fast, because I thought I was going to strike him out," Kaiden said. "And the ball went like this, and it curved out that way."

Kaiden was visibly shaken up, but Jarvis went to console him on the mound and told the Pearland pitcher that everything was going to be fine.

SEE MORE: Pearland pitcher embraced by batter he hit in head during team's win

The moment of sportsmanship meant a lot not only to Shelton, but also to his mom who watched it all unfold from the stands in Waco.

"I was in tears. It was one of the best moments as a parent that I probably have witnessed," said Melody Shelton. "I'm so proud of Kaiden. I'm so proud of Isiah. I'm so proud of Kaiden's team."

The team leaves Friday for Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series.

Pearland Little League hasn't been to the Little League World Series since 2016, and everyone involved is ready to get back on the field and try to bring a title home to Texas.

"It's been a crazy ride," said Melody.

The Pearland Little League team will play its first game in the World Series on Aug. 18.

Mattress Mack sending off Little Leaguers at Astros game

Kaiden and the rest of the Pearland team are getting a high-profile send-off to Williamsport on Wednesday night.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale invited the team to attend the Astros' game, where the Gallery Furniture owner wants to wish the team success before their departure.

Mack isn't only giving the team well-wishes. He and Texas grocery chain H-E-B are pitching in $20,000 each to cover the team's travel expenses.

Pearlanders are also getting a chance to celebrate the team before Friday. A send-off party is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Rig at 3775 South Main.

