Pearland Little League opens World Series elimination bracket play vs. Davenport, Iowa

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- There's nothing like the healing power of hot, cheesy pizza to shake off going cold at the plate in the Little League World Series.

On Monday night, Pearland Little League's players were the latest victims of a Honolulu, Hawaii team that held its three opponents in the tournament so far to a combined one run. Pearland dropped the second game of its tournament against the West region champs, 6-0.

So, naturally, a rebound is in order for a team that, before the Hawaii game, went undefeated since district play. And that can only be fueled by some pies.

"By the end of the night, we got some pizzas back at the dorm, and the guys were laughing, and we were very tired. But pizza and bedtime," Pearland coach Robb Zurek said, explaining how the group of adolescent kids processed the loss.

"Pizza always helps," Pearland player Jackson Wolfe summed up.

Entering Tuesday, it remains to be seen whether pepperonis equal victory, but Pearland is now presented with a challenge to fulfill its World Series championship dreams: running the table for the rest of the tournament.

The Southwest region champs begin elimination bracket play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night when they face Davenport, Iowa. The matchup airs on ABC13's sister network ESPN at 6 p.m.

While this isn't a team that makes excuses after tough outings, Pearland coaches recognize their team played just two games in 11 days heading into the Honolulu matchup.

Still, they believe this can be fixed.

"(We need to) get out of bed, get in the cages, and start swinging bats again. That was the one thing we didn't do enough of last night is hit, and we're going to get it back this afternoon," Zurek said. "It's what we've been doing all summer."

Pearland's key now to extending its run is win. Texas' little leaguers would need to win three games in the next three days to get to the United States Championship matchup that's set for Saturday. If Pearland gets that far and win, it would play in the World Championship game that's set for next Sunday.

