Pearland Little League rides wave of impressive catch into 3rd elimination game

Viewers across the country became Pearland fans after outfielder Corey Kahn pulled off an amazing catch in Wednesday night's game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- The Pearland Little Leaguers pulled out another win to advance in the World Series on Wednesday night.

They're riding on the excitement of that win as they go on to play another elimination game on Thursday.

His now-viral catch in the outfield saved a home run against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

"I was playing catcher, and I saw the ball being hit. The batter was already celebrating, threw his hands up," Pearland's Ethan Richardson recalled. "Then Corey caught it. I couldn't believe it. I never thought that was going to happen."

It wasn't the catch that won the game, but the team said the amazing moment still gave them the motivation they needed to win.

At that point in the game, Pearland was up 4-3. The final score was 8-4.

"It was enormous. It's all over the place right now. It's on ESPN. It's the story of the night," Pearland coach Robb Zurek said. "For us, it gave us some energy. It gave us some more momentum."

On Thursday night, Pearland takes on the team from Nolensville, Tennessee, for the final of three elimination games to qualify for the U.S. Championship game.

Whichever team loses will go home.

The team from Honolulu, Hawaii, has already qualified for its spot in the championship. That game is scheduled for Saturday.

No matter what happens, Pearland is one of the top three teams in Little League.

