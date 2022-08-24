Pearland Little League meets familiar foe Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in 2nd elimination game in row

Pearland Little League had an early start to its game day Wednesday. Will it work, especially against a team with basically homefield advantage?

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Up until this point, it seems Pearland Little League is seeing patterns of two in its World Series run.

They've won two games already. They're trying to avoid a second loss. They want to make their second U.S. title game. And on Wednesday night, they face the home state Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania for the second time.

Unlike their first matchup, which the Southwest region champs won, 8-3, the Pearland-Hollidaysburg loser must leave Williamsport.

Pearland blanked Davenport, Iowa, 4-0, on Tuesday night to set up the rematch in hostile territory.

ABC13 sister network ESPN is airing Pearland's game tonight at 6 p.m.

About 20,000 people showed up last Friday during the first game, mostly rooting for Hollidaysburg. And Pearland expects more of the same in round two, even though some of them said the big crowd energized them.

Proving that the work is nonstop, the Pearland boys had an early start to game day and reported to the batting cages at 9 a.m. Some of the players believe they still have an advantage over the Mid-Atlantic champs.

"Since we played them, we know their big hitter, Chase (Link). He might be pitching tonight. We know their pitchers. We know their weaknesses," Pearland outfielder Landon Karel said.

As of now, before the game, Pearland, Hollidaysburg, Nolensville, Tennessee, and mighty Honolulu, Hawaii are the only U.S. teams left in the tournament.

The Pearland-Hollidaysburg winner moves on to Thursday night's game against the loser of Nolensville-Honolulu, which decides one-half of the U.S. championship game.

