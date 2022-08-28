Pearland Little Leaguers coming home after World Series run, city to celebrate them next week

Pearland Little League ended its World Series run on Thursday night, falling to Nolensville, Tennessee.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The boys are back in town!

The Pearland Little League got sent home early after the team lost to Nolensville,Tennessee.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Even though the team did not win, Pearland's Little Leaguers finished among the top three teams in the country this year.

"We could not be more proud of the Pearland Little League and their run in the World Series. And we want to celebrate their success and experience!" the City of Pearland said.

The city will be hosting a welcome home celebration for the team at Independence Park on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

The little leaguers will sit down on stage with former professional pitcher and Pearland native Clay Hensley to talk about their experience and celebrate their memories.

The celebration will be in-person and available via live stream here.