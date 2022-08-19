Pearland pitcher Bubs Shelton gets redemption at Little League World Series after viral moment

Pearland's opening win in the Little League was all about resilience for the team that rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Pearland's opening win in the Little League was all about resilience, for the team that rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to Pennsylvania in front of a packed partisan crowd, and for Pearland pitcher Kaiden "Bubs" Shelton.

Shelton came on in relief of starter Corey Kahn in the 4th inning of a tie game and struck out both Pennsylvania batters to end the inning. Pearland would break it open the next inning to roll to an 8-3 opening round victory and give Shelton the win his first Little League World Series appearance.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Pearland Little League opens World Series with 8-3 victory over Pennsylvania

"When I came in my heart was beating really fast, like 10,000 times per second. Once I started throwing strikes, I had a lot of confidence in myself," Shelton said after the game.

It was a reversal of fortune and emotion for Shelton following his last appearance on the mound, when he hit an Oklahoma batter with an errant pitch and broke down in tears shortly after. He was then comforted by the batter. It was a moment of sportsmanship, and Shelton's vulnerability, for all the nation to see.

On Thursday, a crowd of 20,000 in Williamsport and a national ESPN audience saw Shelton at his absolute best.

"I'm so proud of this young man because he got all of the attention last time he was on the mound, he hit somebody and it went viral. So to come out in front of 18,000 people in a really close game and do that shows the kind of kid he is," said manager Aaron Cummings.

SEE RELATED: Pearland Little League's 4th trip to LLWS brings back memories for the 2010 team

Shelton took a simpler view.

"When I hit him, I felt really bad that day. So I'm trying not to hit people. I'm trying not to let it loose, and just throw strikes. Just throw it right down the middle," Shelton said.

Cummings added: "He sure looked like he was throwing pretty hard tonight."

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.