Pearland Little League's 4th trip to LLWS brings back memories for the 2010 team

Half a dozen players from the 2010 team played collegiate baseball and the majority of the team still keep in contact 12 years later.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Like a fastball in Little League, 12 years have zipped by, but the memories are still fresh on the mind of the first Pearland team to make it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2010. A time they said they would never forget.

Catcher Jake Orlando said he thinks about the memories made together and the lifelong friends he made during that memorable summer.

First baseman Jaron Roblyer adds it didn't sink in for him until his brother's Pearland team made the Little League World Series in 2014. He could enjoy it all from the outside.

RELATED: 'Once in a lifetime': Pearland Little Leaguers living dream come true at World Series

Now they're in their 20s with jobs, but baseball is never too far away.

The 11 players that made it to the U.S. Championship game still keep in contact with each other.

Six of the former players went on to play baseball at the collegiate level.

Outfielder Hunter Smith played wide receiver at Texas A &M as a walk-on.

Pryce Beshoory has grown 14 inches since his little league days and is a budding professional golfer.

But their time as a Pearland Little Leaguer is still No.1. Smith doesn't miss a chance to talk about his time on the team. For him, he said it's almost cooler than what he accomplished at A &M.

SEE ALSO: Pearland West All-Stars travel to Little League World Series

Four teams from Pearland have now made it to Williamsport. The 2010 team laid the foundation and showed the way.

Coach Mike Orlando says once the 2010 team's picture went up, it proved to future players that it was achievable.

All a 12-year-old needs is the confidence they can make it happen. Roblyer adds that it was one of the most prideful things he's done.

The 2010 Pearland team set the standard. For Jake Orlando, Coach Orlando's son, it feels good to be part of the beginning.