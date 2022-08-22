Pearland Little League prepares for game 2 against Hawaii despite rainy day

All eyes are on the sky because there is rain in the forecast in Pennsylvania on Monday. Some games over the weekend were delayed due to the weather.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- It's game day for Pearland Little League... maybe.

The plan is for the Southwest Region champs to play at 6 p.m. CT against the team from Hawaii -- weather permitting.

Several of the Little League World Series games were delayed on Sunday due to rain.

The league planned to make up the missed games on Monday in order to get back on schedule.

ABC13 was there as the Pearland team walked to the batting cages on Monday morning.

They were all smiles and seemed in great spirits, with good reason. They got to see the Red Sox vs. Orioles game as guests of honor on Sunday.

The players know that rain or shine, they have to get ready to face Hawaii.

The coaches said the players are ready to go, but they admit there are a lot of distractions and they are trying to regain focus. They said the potential for rain doesn't help.

"We are going to stay sharp. We are going now. If the game gets called later on, we are probably going to come back again later on this afternoon and hit some more. We are going to keep the boys loose. We are going to get a good stretch in," Pearland Coach Robb Zurek said. "If we get a chance to watch some games in the middle of the day, stay active, stay awake so nobody is sitting around, but yeah, we are anxious to get back and play."

At last look, the radar showed rain at 1 p.m., and then again at 3 p.m.

