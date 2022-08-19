Pearland Little League calls out for volunteers to help clean ballfields after storm damage

You can help the Pearland Little League team on Friday in their mission to clean up their ballfields from the storm damage.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Calling all volunteers! The Pearland Little League needs your help.

The Little Leaguers are asking the community to continue the support that they have received on their Little League World Series journey.

The team is asking volunteers to help repair the damages caused to their ballfields by the recent storm.

If you are available Friday, starting at 4 p.m., you can join the team at the ballfields on 5525 Fite Rd with wheelbarrows and chainsaws.

"We'd appreciate as many helping hands as possible to get our fields ready for all our Little Leaguers who have signed up to play in our Fall Ball Season!," the team said.