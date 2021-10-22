deadly shooting

Family of Houston entrepreneur killed on Westpark Tollway asks for help finding his killer

Crime Stoppers asking for help finding Houston Instagram influencer's killer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a murdered Houston entrepreneur and Instagram influencer is renewing the call for help to find his killer.

Patrick Ivory, 27, was shot to death while driving on the Westpark Tollway just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. He would have turned 28 just a couple of days later.

Police say Ivory was heading eastbound in a gray Chrysler 300 when the driver of a dark-colored car pulled up next to him and started shooting.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man dies in hospital after being shot while driving on Westpark Tollway, HPD says

Ivory crashed into a ditch near the Fondren exit.

Initially, he was expected to survive, but in an update issued shortly after the shooting, police said he died at the hospital.

The shooter fled the scene.

Now Crime Stoppers is getting Ivory's case back out to the public, reminding everyone that they may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or an arrest.



Authorities describe the suspect's car as a black or blue 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4-door.

Ivory was known on Instagram as "HellKatMarley," and had recently launched a clothing business.

You can report information to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston entrepreneur identified as man killed Westpark Tollway
The family of 27-year-old Patrick Ivory has identified him as the man killed in the shooting. He would have turned 28 on Wednesday.

