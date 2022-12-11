Passenger killed after car rear-ended while stopped at light on US 290 feeder, Houston police say

Investigators are determining if a speeding drunk driver was responsible for slamming into a stopped car that killed a passenger that was sitting in the back seat.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed after a car was hit by a speeding truck at a red light in northwest Houston, according to police.

On Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a crash at about 12:57 a.m.

Investigators said a black Toyota Camry was stopped at the light on the outbound feeder road of the Northwest Freeway and Dacoma Street.

A speeding white pickup truck reportedly crashed into the back of the Camry while it was stopped at the light.

There were three occupants inside the Camry. Police said the driver and front passenger are OK, but the back passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the truck stayed at the scene and has been detained, according to police.

Intoxication investigation is pending on the pickup driver.