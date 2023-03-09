Person of interest sought in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly released photos show a person of interest wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Pasadena.

Pasadena Police Department officers said that on Jan. 28, a 24-year-old man was hit and killed by a truck on Watters Road at about 5:30 p.m.

On Feb. 9, officials said they found the truck believed to be involved in the wreck. However, in an update on Thursday, investigators say that a man pictured in released surveillance pictures may have information about the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasadena police at 713-477-1221.

