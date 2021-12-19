Pasadena firefighter injured in hit-and-run during Christmas event for neighborhood kids

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena firefighter is recovering after he was struck in a hit-and-run while directing traffic for a Christmas event.The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pasadena Boulevard near Dewberry.Investigators said firefighters were going around a neighborhood, passing out candy canes to kids for their "Santa Project."One of the firefighters was directing a fire truck into an intersection when a car came rushing in and struck the firefighter, officials said. The firefighter was thrown about 30 feet.The car reportedly sped off after striking the firefighter."We had a firefighter out directing a fire truck, for safety. Unfortunately, a car came rapidly around him and it clipped him and knocked him about 30 feet," Chief Fire Marshal David Brannon said. "He was injured pretty severely,"The City of Pasadena and the fire department asked for prayers on social media.The firefighter was taken to the hospital and is now recovering at home.The car that fled the scene is described as a black sedan or SUV.