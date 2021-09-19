feel good

Pasadena mom survives birthing scare after fire displaces her family

By Chris Rodriguez
EMBED <>More Videos

Pasadena mom survives birth scare after fire displaces her family

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena family is grateful to all still be together after this last month put them to the test.

The Woods family lost all their belongings in an apartment fire last month that injured two people and left a lot of other families without a place to live.

SEE RELATED STORY: Family with newborn among those who lost everything in Pasadena apartment fire

Chernissha Jackson, a mother of two at the time, was 37 weeks pregnant with Madison and the fire left the family of five displaced.

"We lost everything, but we have our life. We have our family," Jackson said.

The following week on Sept. 11, Jackson started having sharp pains and told her husband something wasn't right. The family called 911 and Jackson was taken by ambulance to HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast. That's when hospital staff told her they needed to put her to sleep, and she needed to have an emergency C-section to deliver Madison.

"They put me to sleep. I had a cesarean section. When they cut me open, my placenta came out first, and they found out my uterus had erupted. So, they had to cut me again to get the baby from behind my liver," Jackson said.

Jackson said her baby girl was swimming around in her belly.

"The placenta came out before her, and they said we are miracles because we were not supposed to survive," she said.

Ledell Woods, Madison's father, said he's grateful to have his wife and newborn baby in good health.

"By the grace of God my wife was still here, beautiful, and my daughter's still living. Big smile and beautiful," Woods said.

Madison's parents thank the hospital staff for saving their lives.

"This hospital really saved our lives," Jackson said. "I thank God all around because everybody that tended to me on September 11 saved my life."

The family's blessing didn't stop there. Someone at the hospital recognized them from an ABC13 interview the day of the fire, and the hospital decided to shower the family with gifts since they had lost everything.

"We've never had so much love as a family, and for a hospital to get together and do this type of thing for families like this. This is great," Jackson said.

Madison will now go meet her older siblings, Priscilla and Ledell, along with the family dog, Maya. They are living in a spare apartment unit provided by the same complex.

"This was so serious. It was life or death, and both of us are still alive," Jackson said. "If it were not for God, we would not be here."

She wants her daughter to know that this was nothing short of a miracle.

"You are a miracle baby. You are a real life miracle baby," Jackson said.

SEE RELATED: Couple gravely burned, others lose everything in Pasadena apartment fire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenabirthfirehospitalapartment firegood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
Students show Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News