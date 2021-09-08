Family with newborn among those who lost everything in Pasadena apartment fire

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a week since a large fire ripped through a Pasadena apartment complex, leaving families with little to nothing. Among those families, eight of them have kids in Pasadena ISD. While they may be struggling, they are getting help.The Fletcher family escaped the burning building with little more than the clothes they and their 6-year-old daughter were wearing. In their escape, they also managed to grab some food for their newborn daughter, Nia Rose."It's been an emotional roller coaster," said Gabriella Fletcher. "It was very hectic last week."They have a roof over their head, for now, living with Lorenzo Fletcher's mother. Friends are helping where they can, but the Fletchers are without much else and are searching for a new apartment for their young family."We felt like we were just starting to get back on our feet, you know," Lorenzo said. "With the new baby coming, we just thought that our life was going to be a little bit better than it was before, and then, to just go and lose everything and start all over again. It's a blessing that we all made it out safe, but it's very hard. "The Fletchers are among eight Pasadena ISD families in need. While the Salvation Army is stretched too thin to deliver furniture or clothing because of its efforts in Louisiana post-Ida, the school district is stepping in to solicit donations from the community. So far, they've already collected some essentials: household goods, clothing and toiletries. But they could use more to distribute."Our purpose is to serve always," said Ana Gonzalez with Pasadena ISD Special Programs. "And serve with a passion and treat or students as if they were our customers ... everything we can do to help them to rebuild."The drive runs through Thursday and if you would like to help, contact Pasadena ISD for instructions on what and how to donate to the eight families with 25 children, like the Fletchers, who still have basic needs.