Loved ones say goodbye to Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot while driving home in Atascocita

Investigators still don't have a suspect in custody or know what the motive might've been, leaving Omar Ursin's family without any closure as they prepare to lay him to rest Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a somber day for Harris County Precinct 3 deputies and family members as a deputy who was shot and killed while driving home with dinner for his family in Atascocita will be laid to rest.

Constable deputy Omar Ursin was off duty when he was shot and killed while picking up dinner for his family 11 days ago.

Investigators still don't have a suspect in custody or know what the motive might've been, leaving Omar's family without any closure as they prepare to lay him to rest.

The six-year veteran of the department was driving home around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, when he was shot and killed on Madera Run Parkway near Groves Elementary School, officials said.

They say a black or dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up beside him and fired shots into the driver's side door.

His mother, Yvonne Ursin, says this is a deep loss for their family and they're doing their best to figure out how to move forward.

READ MORE: Mother of slain Harris County deputy says she never thought his 37th birthday would be his last

"We celebrated my baby's 37th birthday Friday night at the Taste of Texas. He sat at one end of the table and his father was at the other end of the table. We had a great time," Yvonne said. "No way did I think I would be celebrating my baby's last birthday."

The deputy's mom said he leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old daughter.

The public viewing for Omar will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Inspire Church. Services will start at 11.

Yvonne said people are helping out financially through a GoFundMe, and even telling the family everything they know about what happened.

"I really appreciate them, because a lot of times people don't like to get involved. But, they did come and say what they saw and what could they do," she said.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

