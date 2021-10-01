Cameras capture chaos as Pct. 1 deputy is run over and suspect is killed in north Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10994973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say it started with a family disturbance at north Houston church. In total, five officers fired their guns after the suspect allegedly ran over a deputy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly-released video shows the chaos when a Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputy was run over and a suspect was shot and killed last month.Video captured the confrontation on Sept. 1 in north Houston. Houston police released body camera and Ring doorbell footage Thursday that showed the confrontation.The altercation began when Pct. 1 deputies requested HPD's assistance in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Hardy Road. The driver traveled the wrong way on the roadway during the 20 minute chase, investigators said.The chase ended when the suspect pulled into the front yard of a home on Mitchell Road.As a Pct.1 patrol unit blocked the driveway so the suspect could not pull back into the road, the suspect put the vehicle into reverse and crashed into the home.That's when the Ring doorbell video begins. The suspect can be seen driving so fast into the home that the back half of the vehicle ended up inside.Then, deputies can be seen swarming the SUV. Instead of giving up, the suspect plowed forward into a deputy, dragging him about 20 feet before he hit the constable vehicle at the end of the driveway.After the deputy was run over, other officers began firing their weapons. The Ring doorbell and body camera videos show multiple officers firing from all sides.According to HPD, five constable deputies and one HPD officer discharged their weapons.One Precinct 1 constable sergeant was struck in the left leg by a ricocheted bullet, investigators said.Body camera video shows the moment he collapsed to the ground after he was shot."Who the f--- is shooting at me, man?" he exclaimed. Other deputies could be heard yelling for each other to cease fire.The 34-year-old deputy who was run over survived and was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.The suspect, identified as Omar Hernandez, was killed.