police chase

Cameras capture chaos as Pct. 1 deputy is run over and suspect is killed in north Houston

The newly-released video shows several angles as the suspect backed into a home and officers swarmed.
EMBED <>More Videos

Cameras capture chaos as deputy is run over, suspect killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly-released video shows the chaos when a Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputy was run over and a suspect was shot and killed last month.

Video captured the confrontation on Sept. 1 in north Houston. Houston police released body camera and Ring doorbell footage Thursday that showed the confrontation.

The altercation began when Pct. 1 deputies requested HPD's assistance in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Hardy Road. The driver traveled the wrong way on the roadway during the 20 minute chase, investigators said.

The chase ended when the suspect pulled into the front yard of a home on Mitchell Road.

As a Pct.1 patrol unit blocked the driveway so the suspect could not pull back into the road, the suspect put the vehicle into reverse and crashed into the home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chase suspect who ran over Pct. 1 deputy shot and killed by officers, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say it started with a family disturbance at north Houston church. In total, five officers fired their guns after the suspect allegedly ran over a deputy.



That's when the Ring doorbell video begins. The suspect can be seen driving so fast into the home that the back half of the vehicle ended up inside.

Then, deputies can be seen swarming the SUV. Instead of giving up, the suspect plowed forward into a deputy, dragging him about 20 feet before he hit the constable vehicle at the end of the driveway.

After the deputy was run over, other officers began firing their weapons. The Ring doorbell and body camera videos show multiple officers firing from all sides.

According to HPD, five constable deputies and one HPD officer discharged their weapons.

One Precinct 1 constable sergeant was struck in the left leg by a ricocheted bullet, investigators said.

Body camera video shows the moment he collapsed to the ground after he was shot.

"Who the f--- is shooting at me, man?" he exclaimed. Other deputies could be heard yelling for each other to cease fire.

The 34-year-old deputy who was run over survived and was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.

The suspect, identified as Omar Hernandez, was killed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredpolice chasecar chaseofficer involved shootingdashcam videoman shotman killedcar into buildingbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Man released from hospital sparks chase in stolen ambulance, HPD says
Police chase comes to end on Houston's east side
Wounded man stole Uber driver's SUV before chase, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News