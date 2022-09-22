Suspect pins deputy between 2 cars outside of Midtown bar before being shot in the hand, HCSO says

Suspect pins deputy between 2 cars outside of Midtown bar before being shot in the hand, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that an off-duty officer was injured while working an extra job at a nightclub in Midtown early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. outside the Playground club parking lot.

An investigation determined that the deputy approached a driver he believed was sitting inside a stolen vehicle.

As the deputy moved closer, the driver began to aggressively pull out of the parking lot, pinning the deputy into another car, according to HPD assistant Chief Patricia Cantu.

According to investigators, the injured deputy fired at least two shots as the suspect started to flee the scene.

The driver then attempted to force his way out of a black metal gate but was stopped after the vehicle spun out.

Additional officers working inside the nightclub came out and pulled the suspect from the car.

As the officers apprehended the suspect, they found that he had been shot in his left hand. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. There was another person inside the vehicle with the suspect, but they are not considered a suspect at this time, investigators said.

There were no other injuries reported. Investigators say there were multiple people inside of the club, but did not come out until they realized something had happened.

The injured deputy is a 10-year veteran assigned to the Proactive Auto Theft Division.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann with knee pain and some bruising, but there is no indication that anything was broken, according to Capt. Brady Castleberry.