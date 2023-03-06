Man calls his mother for help after being shot twice in northwest Houston

A 22-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot twice on Watonga Boulevard and drove himself to a Kroger in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man who was shot twice managed to drive several miles to a grocery store parking lot, and it was his own mother who called police for help.

It happened at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was shot at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Watonga Boulevard in northwest Houston, but instead of going to the hospital, he drove 10 miles down the West Loop to S. Post Oak and Bellfort in southwest Houston, where he stopped in a Kroger parking lot.

As he was driving, he called his mother, who called police. She is the one who told him to stop.

The victim told police he was at his girlfriend's apartment when three or four people came in and shot him. He was wounded in the hand and the leg.

Police say the victim is still recovering from his injuries at the hospital, so detectives have not been able speak with him.

Right now, authorities do not have the names or descriptions of the shooters, though the victim apparently knows who pulled the trigger.

