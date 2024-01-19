HCSO releases sketch of suspect wanted for shooting man in the head in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for a road rage shooting of a man in north Harris Co.
The shooting happened on Dec. 14 at around 5 a.m. at 191 West Road, where deputies arrived and found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Officials said that the victim was driving along the southbound lanes of I-45 near Rankin Road.
The suspect was driving a white 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup when the shooter pulled up alongside him and shot at him, hitting him in the head.
The victim remained alert and awake after being transported to a nearby hospital.
The suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years of age, with a full beard and mustache. He was also wearing a unique baseball cap with little badges that said "veterans" on it.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).