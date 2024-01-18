Suspect sketch released in road rage shooting that killed 17-year-old as family pleads for answers

An increased reward of up to $20,000 was also announced for information leading to Louise Wilson's killer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members are seeking justice as authorities provide more information about a road rage shooting that killed 17-year-old Louise Wilson near downtown Houston last month.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department released a sketch of the suspect in the deadly Dec. 10, 2023, incident.

An increased reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the suspect was also announced.

Police said they are looking for a man in his mid-20s with short dreadlocks that were partly dyed blonde.

"To my daughter's killer, I want to say that you're a coward. But like how you've taken Louise's life, we have taken yours. We have just given you up to 20,000 reasons to doubt and not trust everyone in your world right now. You will have to live with that doubt for the rest of your life, having to wonder who might turn you in - your mom, dad, brother, sister, or friends - to those you bragged about what you did to our little girl," Louise's father, Daniel Wilson, said during Thursday's press conference.

It was around 1 a.m. that HPD investigators say Louise was driving on the Pierce Elevated with two passengers, a friend and her boyfriend. They were on their way to Galveston to watch the sunrise, according to family members.

Wilson was along I-45 southbound when she had to swerve to avoid an accident and then cut off another driver as a result.

Detectives believe it was that driver who sped up beside Louise and fired multiple shots into the car, killing Wilson and injuring one passenger, who survived.

Investigators have identified 17-year-old Louise Wilson as the victim, who was trying to avoid hitting a vehicle that hit the brake suddenly when she cut off another vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. According to HPD, not too many tips have been called in since the original news conference with Louise's parents on Dec. 13.

The hope is that Thursday's released sketch will encourage someone to speak up.

Wilson was from Whitney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Waco. Her family says she loved spending time with her horse and wanted to be in law enforcement.

Family members say Wilson somehow managed to pull the car over after being shot, likely keeping her passengers and others safe.

"You stole her life, you stole her future, and you stole from our family. You do not value life," Louise's mom, Christa Wilson, said to her daughter's killer. "You've taken for granted the freedoms that you have that many have fought before and died when you chose to spray my daughter with bullets. That's when you lost your right to live freely amongst society. Lord willing, you will be found."

