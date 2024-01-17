Sketch released of suspect who shot woman in the face in southeast Houston

A young woman was shot in the face outside a home on Thrush Drive in southeast Houston. Police believe she was followed home after shopping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a month after a 23-year-old woman was shot in the face in southeast Houston, police have released a sketched image of the suspect who may have followed her to a home.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2023, in the 6300 block of Thrush Drive.

In a previous report, the victim's family said she was driving from Kroger off Telephone Road, near Bellfort Avenue, to a home on Thrush Drive to pick up her mother.

The family said the two had planned a sleepover because her mother was home alone.

Police said the women didn't realize they were being followed until they pulled into the driveway.

The family told ABC13 that the 23-year-old shouted out to warn her mother, who was walking up to the vehicle. One of the men shot her immediately after she shouted.

Police said the wounded victim ran to a neighbor's home, who then called 911. When police arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive her injury.

Almost a month later, in an updated release, police shared an image of the possible suspect. Police described the suspect as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old. They said he had a thin build and small dreads or braids.

According to HPD, surveillance video shows the suspect's vehicle, believed to be an early-2000s Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.