HPD releases sketch of suspect accused of robbing and shooting 2 victims sitting in their car

Houston police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of shooting two people sitting in their vehicle on Westheimer last month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people sitting in their car were shot by a robbery suspect last month in west Houston, and authorities need help looking for him.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting at a commercial parking lot at the 12700 block of Westheimer.

Police said two people were sitting in their vehicle when a man approached the passenger side and opened the door.

He then pointed a handgun at them, demanding their money, HPD said. The man then allegedly shot them and took off.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to be OK.

HPD described the suspect as a Black man wearing dark clothing and released a sketch and surveillance video of him.

Source: Houston Police Department

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.