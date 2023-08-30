HPD releases sketch of 2 men wanted for aggravated robbery in southeast Houston residence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released detailed sketches of two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery at a construction site in the city's southeast side.

The robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a home in the 5700 block of Madden at about 6:15 p.m.

Officials said a construction crew was approached by two men who pushed them to the ground while pointing guns at them. The suspects then took the victims' personal property, slashed their work vehicle's tires, and fled the scene, police said.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.