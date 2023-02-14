SUV driver killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler on I-45 in north Harris County

Deputies suspect the driver may have been speeding when they crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler. They're also working to determine if the driver was drowsy or possibly intoxicated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an SUV is dead after a fiery crash with an 18-wheeler on the I-45 North Freeway in north Harris County.

All lanes have reopened in the outbound lanes near the merge with the Hardy Toll Road -- heading into The Woodlands -- hours after the deadly crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of the SUV is dead after a collision with an 18-wheeler.

An investigator at the scene said the driver of the SUV rear-ended the flatbed trailer being pulled by the 18-wheeler.

Officials suspect the driver may have been speeding when the collision happened.

Deputies said the SUV was stuck behind the 18-wheeler for a distance before eventually breaking free and hitting the sidewall.

"It appears that they stuck together for a long distance. They then separated. One went left and one went right," Capt. Anthony McConnell said.

The crash caused the SUV to catch on fire. The one person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, investigators are working to determine if the driver of the SUV was drowsy or possibly intoxicated.

Video from the scene shows what remained of the car sitting on the left shoulder of the freeway.

Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt and remained on scene.

Deputies said the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.