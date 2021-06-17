no layups

'No Layups' podcast discusses MLB's sticky situation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets don't have a stake in the NBA playoffs happening right now (no need to dwell on that rough season, right?), but that doesn't mean there hasn't been plenty to keep up with in the league.

The "No Layups" podcast will dive into the latest NBA news as only our illustrious hosts ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali can.

But wait, there's more.

The Astros are still being hammered with taunts about their cheating scandal and if there's any mention of the team, the word "trash can" isn't far behind in the comments.

But it appears Major League Baseball may have another scandal on its hands after a league analyst made cheating claims this week.

Make sure you stick around because "No Layups" is going Hollywood.

Houston native actor Sean Patrick Flanery is expected to join the show. You may recognize Flanery, who graduated from Dulles High School and the University of St. Thomas, from the thriller "The Boondock Saints."

The podcast will be streamed live. You can watch it in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."


