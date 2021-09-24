Ring in the first weekend of fall with these bingeworthy shows

Here's what's on tap.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Sept. 15, and the celebration is far from over.
Now through Oct.15, you can stream these premium titles and dozens more in our "Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month" collection, spotlighting the diverse cultures of this community.
- 3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
- How Houston's East End came to be
- NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space
- Sugar skulls: A Día de los Muertos tribute to loved ones
- How to create the Día de los Muertos look to honor your loved one
A Silent Crisis
The face of drug use in America is changing.
Fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid, is making its way into the bedrooms of teenagers, often with just a few text messages or a few taps on a smartphone.
Just a tiny amount of this dangerous drug can have deadly consequences.
That's what this new, original documentary, "Killer High: The Silent Crisis," explores.
Streaming now in our "Binge This!" collection, the 46-minute documentary also has an immersive experience you can view on this website.
It's Spooky Season
Ah, yes. Fall has arrived. The leaves will turn color (eventually... we hope), Halloween decorations are again filling store aisles, and pumpkin spice everything, even the stuff we never asked for, is dominating our news feeds.
Plus, grocery stores have pumpkins piled high outside their doors, so that should be proof enough of the season switch, right?
Well, if you needed more evidence that fall is really here, and it's not just a bunch of hocus pocus, look no further than this programming guide to get you through October.
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween will return, Disney+ will present its Hallowstream celebration, and Hulu will be back with its fourth annual Huluween.
But it's not just about Halloween. This weekend, On the Red Carpet has your October preview for all of the best new shows and movies coming to your screen.
Watch it on ABC13 Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
Then head to our "On the Red Carpet" collection to stream more exclusive content and previews for shows, including "Impeachment: American Crime Story."
Global Citizen Live
BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Elton John are set to perform for you this weekend.
OK, while they may not physically or magically appear in your living room, you can still catch those big stars and more during "Global Citizen Live."
The 24-hour concert will bring together performers from stages on six continents. Translation: You don't even have to travel to see this show.
Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Charlie Puth and Ed Sheeran are also on tap to perform.
ABC News and Hulu will air the concert in full starting Saturday afternoon.
But it's not just about entertainment. The event is part of a broader call to reverse climate change and end poverty around the world.
Follow this link for the full lineup.
Relive the Wonder Years
It's time to go back to the 60s by way of the late 80s: the remake of "The Wonder Years" is here.
This time, the show looks at the time period through the lens of an African American family.
The mom, played by Saycon Sengbloh, says the show deals with the big racial and social issues of the time, but also the everyday, small stuff.
"Even in the midst of that, Black people went to the prom. Black people, you know, they made some breakfast and it was delicious. Like everybody wasn't just, you know, it wasn't every day of life was not only focused on strife," she said.
If you missed the "The Wonder Years" debut on Wednesday, you can watch it on Hulu + Live TV.
And since you're already on Hulu....
We have several specials you can watch on Hulu once you're caught up on "The Wonder Years."
"Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name"
The family of Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is sharing their story of grief, anger, and action in the ABC13 Original "Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name."
It has been more than a year since Guillen's remains were found along the Leon River. She was missing for 69 days before search crews found human hair and then her body bludgeoned, dismembered and burned.
Guillen's family has long maintained she suffered sexual harassment before being killed by another soldier while in service to this nation.
Currently, lawmakers are considering legislation that could forever change how cases of sexual misconduct are investigated by the U.S. military.
"Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name" has exclusive interviews with Guillen's family and the crews who found her. To watch, just search Vanessa Guillen on Hulu. It's also still available on the ABC13 streaming apps in the "Binge This!" collection.
"Unsolved"
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.
Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved." Find her series on Hulu and on the ABC13 app wherever you stream.
Someone has a birthday coming...
Time flies when you're streaming the Disney/Marvel/Star Wars/National Geographic/Pixar catalogue, am I right?
If you didn't catch that subtle (but not really) nod to Disney+, just know that the streamer is about to mark its 2nd birthday this November, and to celebrate, it's dropping a host of new movies, episodes and other content for subscribers.
Disney+ Day, set for Nov. 12, will include the streaming premiere of "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," which is currently in theaters.
But there are many more premieres planned for that day, including a Disney original giving us all the "Home Alone" feels and a special celebrating the Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett.
We know it's Disney+'s birthday, but really isn't this a gift to us?
More local news when you need it
Schedules are all over the place these days, and sometimes we can't tell Monday from Tuesday, which sometimes just feels like a second Monday.
If that's how you feel, too, there's good news. We've added more opportunities to help keep you on track and make sure you know what's going on, so you can make the best decisions for you and your family.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but we also have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
Bonus!
- Get hired! ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
Ok, I'm ready. How do I watch?
