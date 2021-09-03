It's Labor Day weekend, y'all! Here's what to binge

Here's what's on tap.
ABC13 Original: The Sugar Land 95
A group of 94 men and one woman are part of a century-old mystery that unmasked a dark chapter in history for one of the most diverse cities in America.
In 2018, construction crews uncovered human remains while building a new high school, but that was just the beginning of this story.
Archaeologists soon realized the group was part of the convict leasing program from the late 1800s and early 1900s, which has been described as slavery by another name.
This special dives into what happened to this group of 95, the work to identify them using the same technology that solves cold cases, and the immense change that has come out of it, including a first-of-its-kind class on African American history.
You can watch the entire special now in our "Binge This!" collection.
9/11 - 20 years later
"Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens" explores what it was like to cover the horrific events of America's darkest day.
This hour-long special looks at coverage from the journalists at WABC in New York, ABC13's sister station.
Those journalists were there in the streets and on the air as the tragedy unfolded, capturing unforgettable video from that say.
Go inside the untold stories, now streaming. You can find it in our "Binge This!" collection. It will air on Hulu next week.
Sneak peek: Our America | Todos Unidos
Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15, and we are kicking off the celebration with the premiere of "Our America: Todos Unidos."
The special will feature the stories of people, from actors to activists, celebrating their heritage, expressing their identity as Latino, Latinx, or Hispanic, and representing and embracing their diverse cultures.
You can watch the trailer for "Our America: Todos Unidos" now in our "Binge This!" collection.
Then be sure to return for more content throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends on Oct. 15.
He Got Game
If you thought we were talking about Denzel Washington in the 1998 film of the same name, you'd be mistaken, but we are still talking about basketball... starring Kevin Roth.
"I am a sneaky good hooper," was not overheard in the newsroom from Kevin, but in his video streaming now in our "Get To Know Us" collection.
So just how good is he? He answers that and more but if there are any Houston hoopers out there, he says this is where you can find him.
"Catch me on the basketball court."
Do the Rockets have any more room on the roster?
Action 13 Town Halls
ABC13 is here to get you answers, whether it's continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic or giving you the five things you need to do right now as we move through hurricane season.
That's where our Action 13 Town Halls come in. We have an entire collection dedicated to the virtual events we've held since 2020.
The latest is on COVID-19 and our schools on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Anchor Rita Garcia will be moderator.
You can catch up on our previous town halls now. Here are a handful of the titles currently streaming.
- ACTION 13: The Texas fentanyl crisis town hall
- Texans have reached critical moments in COVID fight, doctors say
- Protecting our LGBTQ+ youth town hall
- Hurricane season is here: 5 things you need to do right now
- (Harris County District Attorney Kim) Ogg says Houston murder crisis demands reboot of county courts
Only Murders in the Building
Obsessed with true crime stories? Are you so obsessed you'd set out to investigate and solve one?
If you're not quite ready to put on your detective hat and hunt down killers (and also, we recommend you don't do that anyway), leave the crime solving to Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
That's a very specific trio, but for good reason.
The actors are starring in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," a comedic murder-mystery series about three people obsessed with true crime stories who team up to investigate and solve a crime in their own building.
The series is out now. Start it over the weekend so you'll be ready when new episodes drop Tuesdays.
Well, well, well... I never thought I'd see the day. #OnlyMurdersOnHulu is now streaming on @Hulu. Let the mystery solving begin! https://t.co/410k5RHRup pic.twitter.com/lkBipf0jIb— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) August 31, 2021
And since you're already on Hulu....
We have several specials you can watch on Hulu once you've solved all the murders in the building (see how that worked?).
"Unsolved"
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.
Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved." Find her series on Hulu and on the ABC13 app wherever you stream.
Today is huge. 🚨🚨🚨— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 20, 2021
We’ve been working this for months. #UNSOLVED is now a series on @hulu - stream it NOW! ⬇️
Beyond proud of this project & our tiny team.
To my true crime junkies - y’all found the show before I could even post it was live! 😂 LOVE IT. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/cswlkzhwaR
"Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name"
The family of Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is sharing their story of grief, anger, and action in the ABC13 Original "Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name."
It has been more than a year since Guillen's remains were found along the Leon River. She was missing for 69 days before search crews found human hair and then her body bludgeoned, dismembered and burned.
This special has exclusive interviews with Guillen's family and the crews who found her. To watch, just search Vanessa Guillen on Hulu. It's also still available on the ABC13 streaming apps in the "Binge This!" collection.
"Andrea Yates: 20 years later"
It was a tragedy that saddened the nation and brought postpartum illness into the spotlight. On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates drowned her five small children one by one in the bathtub of her Clear Lake home.
Yates is now 56. ABC13's Jessica Willey takes you inside the case and where Yates is today.
Andrea Yates tragedy: 20 years later https://t.co/E04GCkhJJc— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 18, 2021
What's about to drop on Disney+
It's time to play doctor, and we think the prognosis for this one is good.
If you were a fan of the hit 90s medical show "Doogie Howser, M.D.," get ready for the next generation of child geniuses.
The new Disney+ show "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." introduces us to the next prodigy, 16-year-old Lahela.
This time, it's set in modern-day Hawaii and shows the teen juggling her medical career and life as a 16-year-old. Who remembers those days (or maybe there are some you'd rather forget)?
The show premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Stream it, and give your diagnosis.
More local news when you need it
Schedules are all over the place these days, and sometimes we can't tell Monday from Tuesday, which sometimes just feels like a second Monday.
If that's how you feel, too, there's good news. We've added more opportunities to help keep you on track and make sure you know what's going on, so you can make the best decisions for you and your family.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but we also have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
Bonus!
- Get hired! ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
Ok, I'm ready. How do I watch?
This is the easy part! We have a step-by-step guide to show you how to download the free ABC13 Houston apps for your Roku, Fire TV, Google TV or Apple TV. Follow this link to get started and get access to 24/7 live events, breaking news, weather and original programming, all free - no subscription or access codes needed.