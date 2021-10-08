From Disney+ to Hulu and ABC13, here's what to binge

Here's what's on tap.
Tracking the Devil
They disappeared in seconds.
Twenty-four years ago, Houston was shaken by the high-profile abductions of Laura Smither, of Friendswood, and Jessica Cain, of Tiki Island.
For almost two decades, their families searched for answers until a convicted kidnapper, William Reece, confessed to their killings from a Huntsville prison.
Reece is now headed to death row after being convicted over the summer in the murder of Tiffany Johnston, a 19-year-old who vanished from a car wash in Oklahoma.
"Tracking the Devil" follows how Reece evaded police for nearly 20 years.
The ABC13 original also features exclusive interviews with the victims' families and exclusive confession tapes where Reece tries to explain his crimes.
Texas True Crime
If you're looking for something to stream this weekend, check out our "Texas True Crime" collection on the free ABC13 apps, and now, Hulu.
These specials take you inside some of the most horrific and heartbreaking crimes in the Lone Star State, including the murder of Houston Army specialist Vanessa Guillen and Andrea Yates' case 20 years later.

"Unsolved"
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.
Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved," which is streaming now on Hulu and ABC13's apps.
The collection has been updated with fresh titles:
- Disappearance at the Drive-In
- A Life Never Lived
- Princess Blue
- The Texas Killing Fields
- Gone Too Cold
- The Missing and Murdered
- Evidence Doesn't Talk
- Veteran Missing for 2 years: What happened to Steven Dean?
- Killing Fields victim identified 33 years later
- 3 killers suspected in double murder of grandparents
We’ve been working this for months. #UNSOLVED is now a series on @hulu - stream it NOW! ⬇️
Beyond proud of this project & our tiny team.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Sept. 15, and the celebration is far from over.
Now through Oct.15, you can stream these premium titles and dozens more in our "Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month" collection, spotlighting the diverse cultures of this community.
- 3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
- How Houston's East End came to be
- NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space
- Sugar skulls: A Día de los Muertos tribute to loved ones
- How to create the Día de los Muertos look to honor your loved one
It's Spooky Season
Ah, yes. Fall is here. The leaves will turn color (eventually...), Halloween decorations are filling store aisles, and pumpkin spice everything, even the stuff we never asked for, is dominating our news feeds.
Well, if you needed more evidence that fall is really here, and it's not just a bunch of hocus pocus, look no further than this programming guide to get you through October.
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween has arrived, Disney+ will present its Hallowstream celebration, and Hulu is back with its fourth annual Huluween.
In fact, as of Friday, you can get Muppets, Halloween and Disneyland all rolled up in one.
"Muppets Haunted Mansion" puts the fuzzy friends inside Disneyland's haunted mansion ride.
And Miss piggy says she's a big fan. When asked if she was tall enough for the rides, she had a sharp answer.
"Am I tall enough? Look, if I'm not tall enough for a ride, I simply strap on some stilettos," she said.
Hey, if you know, you know.
"Muppets haunted mansion" is out now on Disney+.
Someone has a birthday coming...
Time flies when you're streaming the Disney/Marvel/Star Wars/National Geographic/Pixar catalogue, am I right?
If you didn't catch that subtle (but not really) nod to Disney+, just know that the streamer is about to mark its 2nd birthday this November, and to celebrate, it's dropping a host of new movies, episodes and other content for subscribers.
Disney+ Day, set for Nov. 12, will include the streaming premiere of "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," which is currently in theaters.
But there are many more premieres planned for that day, including a Disney original giving us all the "Home Alone" feels and a special celebrating the Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett.
We know it's Disney+'s birthday but really, isn't this a gift to us?
To infinity and beyond!
No, this has nothing to do with Buzz Lightyear - sorry to bait you. But we thought the iconic phrase would be fitting for what's about to take off this weekend.
For the 37th consecutive year, the Wings Over Houston Airshow will return to Ellington Field on Saturday and Sunday.
It'll feature two headliners, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Watch live on Saturday afternoon around 12:50, 2:25 and 3 p.m.
More local news when you need it
Schedules are all over the place these days, and sometimes we can't tell Monday from Tuesday, which sometimes just feels like a second Monday.
If that's how you feel, too, there's good news. We've added more opportunities to help keep you on track and make sure you know what's going on, so you can make the best decisions for you and your family.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but we also have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
Bonus!
- Get hired! ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
