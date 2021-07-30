What to binge on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap.
Under the sea - in Chicago
Have an under the sea adventure that's safe for the whole family, and this time, we don't mean just diving into the "Little Mermaid." Though, seeing what Ariel, Sebastian and Flounder are up to is always a good time.
The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is known for protecting endangered species and their habitats. They also serve up some stellar encounters with all types of creatures from beluga whales to stingrays and sturgeons.
But this trip requires no plane ticket.
Available now in the new "Life in Shedd Aquarium" collection on our streaming apps, you can watch the multi-part series, "An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium."
In it, you can get an insider's look at the animals that make Shedd their home.
Each episode features insights from experts across the aquarium, including aquarist and fish experts, field biologists, marine mammal rescue workers, animal care specialists and veterinarians, among others.
You can watch the following titles right now.
- Episode 1: Kiana the Sea Otter
- Episode 2: Meet the Penguins
- Episode 3: What's on the menu?
- Episode 4: Shedd in the Wild
- Episode 5: Geriatric Animal Care
- Episode 6: The Microbiome Lab
- Episode 7: Preventative Care
- Episode 8: Animal Babies
- Episode 9: Enrichment & Training
- Episode 10: Animal Confiscations
- Episode 11: Conservation in the Great Lakes
A Texas-sized welcome home
We recently welcomed a new member to the morning show family at ABC13: Rita Garcia!
Rita is a Texas native who returned to the Lone Star State after working as an anchor in Los Angeles.
Streaming now in the "Get To Know Us" collection, Rita shares some fun facts about her you may not have known. Plus, Rita and Samica have some real girl talk when they sit down for lunch at her favorite restaurant.
Cheers to good times and good friends!
Thank you for being a friend
July 30 marks "Golden Girls Day," but any day is a good day to hang out with Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose.
In honor of this fab four, you can now binge the entire series on Hulu.
Another great way to pay homage to these queens? Cheesecake. Looooooooooooooots of cheesecake.
We give you permission to binge those, too.
And since you're already on Hulu....
We have several specials you can watch on Hulu once you've burned through the entire "Golden Girls" catalogue.
"Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name"
The family of Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen is sharing their story of grief, anger, and action in the ABC13 Original "Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name."
It has been a year since Guillen's remains were found along the Leon River. She was missing for 69 days before search crews found human hair and then her body bludgeoned, dismembered and burned.
This special has exclusive interviews with Guillen's family and the crews who found her. To watch, just search Vanessa Guillen on Hulu. It's also still available on the ABC13 streaming apps.
"Andrea Yates: 20 years later"
It was a tragedy that saddened the nation and brought postpartum illness into the spotlight. On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates drowned her five small children one by one in the bathtub of her Clear Lake home.
Yates is now 56. ABC13's Jessica Willey takes you inside the case and where Yates is today.
"Unsolved"
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities.
Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.
Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved."
Find her series on Hulu and on the ABC13 app wherever you stream.
What just dropped on Disney+
One new movie should easily cruise to a box office win this weekend. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is another film based on a Disneyland ride - similar to "Pirates of the Caribbean." But is it too scary for kids? Star Dwayne Johnson says he doesn't think so.
"A movie like 'Jungle Cruise,' almost like pirates, you know, when you have curses and legends in it, and it's so cool. And, yes, it could be a little scary, but that's the fun, tantalizing part as kids, that they love this kind of scary," Johnson said.
"Jungle Cruise" is in theaters now and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access.
After navigating the wild, swing over for some real talk with "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts.
The Disney+ series "Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" changes up the format of talk shows.
First things first, no commercials!
That means you get non-stop tea spilling from Roberts as she sits down for heart-to-heart conversations with some of Hollywood's groundbreaking women.
In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women. It's a safe zone where they can comfortably share some very personal stories, and that includes from Roberts.
"The whole intent was so you could feel like a fly on the wall. That connection, you could feel that connection and that's what I think sets this show apart," she said.
Some of the women set to join Roberts are Jenna Dewan, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Raven-Symone, Tiffany Haddish, Tig Notaro and Mickey Guyton.
More local news when you need it
Schedules are all over the place these days, and sometimes we can't tell Monday from Tuesday, which sometimes just feels like a second Monday.
If that's how you feel, too, there's good news. We've added more opportunities to help keep you on track and make sure you know what's going on, so you can make the best decisions for you and your family.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but we also have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
Bonus!
- Get hired! ABC13 is dedicated to helping people who need to find gainful employment. Every Thursday at 11:30 a.m., reporter Nick Natario hosts a live virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions. Re-watch the latest job fair for tips on getting hired.
