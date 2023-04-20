Houston ISD trustees vote 4-3 to reinstate Bellaire HS baseball coach Nick Ozuna

The long-time head baseball coach for Bellaire High School is on paid leave following allegations of racist taunts by some of his players.

He was under fire for allowing a player's alleged racist taunt - monkey sounds - to go on unchecked.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bellaire High School baseball coach, who was removed from his job after parents say he allowed monkey noises to be made in his dugout, won reinstatement on Thursday, more than a year after the alleged act.

Nick Ozuna had been fighting to return to his role at Bellaire High since he was placed on leave in March 2022 and then reassigned away from the campus he worked for almost 20 years. Ozuna's grievance was up for a hearing during Thursday's Houston ISD board of trustees meeting.

A split board voted 4-3 to approve reinstatement.

The Ozuna controversy stemmed from a game between Bellaire and Westbury High School on March 25, 2022, when several parents and players on the Westbury side alleged players in Bellaire's dugout made monkey noises and used racial slurs toward the Westbury pitcher, who is Black.

A video taken postgame shows a man, who was described as the father of the pitcher, yelling at Bellaire coaching staff about the alleged slurs. HISD police could also be seen on video trying to keep the two sides apart.

Since then, Ozuna denied allowing or condoning any racial slur.

Ozuna's program wasn't under fire for just the Bellaire-Westbury fracas. A former Bellaire student's mother said her son transferred from the school after the coach discriminated against him for his afro hairstyle.

Ozuna's attorney, Chris Tritico, told ABC13 that they claimed HISD's investigation into the allegations was flawed and set the coach up to lose his grievance.

"It wasn't anything other than high school kids being high school kids," Tritico told ABC13 partner, the Houston Chronicle, about last year's game. "To suggest this is a culture of racism because kids were being kids is not fair."

It's not immediately known when Ozuna will return to his longtime campus, but Tritico hopes it's next week.

