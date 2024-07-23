The 85 school bus routes that were cut will mostly impact students in the school choice program, HISD said.

HISD announces dozens of bus route cuts, says money spent on transportation is 'not sustainable'

Students may have to walk up to three miles to their bus stop now. HISD estimated that the change will reduce the average student ride time by about 30 minutes.

Students may have to walk up to three miles to their bus stop now. HISD estimated that the change will reduce the average student ride time by about 30 minutes.

Students may have to walk up to three miles to their bus stop now. HISD estimated that the change will reduce the average student ride time by about 30 minutes.

Students may have to walk up to three miles to their bus stop now. HISD estimated that the change will reduce the average student ride time by about 30 minutes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Families across Houston ISD woke up on Tuesday morning to a letter about bus route changes.

According to the letter sent to parents, the district is cutting dozens of bus routes for the upcoming school year.

The district said it decreased the number of bus routes from 508 in the 2023-2024 school year to an estimated 423 routes in the 2024-2025 school year.

HISD says the more than $50 million spent in the past to transport roughly 9,000 zoned and choice students to school is not sustainable.

Choice students elect to attend a school other than the one they are zoned to. The school choice program allows families to choose from hundreds of neighborhood and specialty school options via a single application, according to HISD.

The 85 bus routes that were cut will mostly impact students in the school choice program.

HISD plans to reduce total transportation costs by $10 million this upcoming school year.

RELATED: Houston ISD board narrowly passes $2.1 billion budget for upcoming school year

Superintendent Mike Miles' budget passed in a late-night five-to-four vote. As part of his plan, one-third of the funds will go toward the 130 "NES" schools.

Just last month, the district passed its $2.1 billion budget.

HISD cuts have been a hot topic. ABC13 reported in the past that 1,500 positions were eliminated across the district.

As part of the $10 million in total transportation cost reduction, HISD says streamlining routes will save an estimated $3 million. Additional cost savings will reportedly come from improving the way the district dispatches and manages buses.

Student bus stops will now be within a three-mile radius of the student's home, HISD said. The radius was previously two miles.

The district said families should learn their new route before the end of July.

According to HISD, this change will also reduce the time spent in transit for students and maximize time spent learning.

HISD claims the average student ride time will be reduced from one hour and 45 minutes each way to one hour and 15 minutes.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.