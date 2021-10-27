child sex assault

Gymnastics coach sentenced to prison for sex assault of child

EMBED <>More Videos

Former gymnastics coach pleads guilt to sex assault of child

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A former gymnastics coach has admitted to sexual abuse of a child, and he's headed to prison. But authorities fear there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

On Wednesday, Neptali Narvaez-Rojas, 57, entered a guilty plea to three counts of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. The punishment range for the charge is two to 20 years, and Narvaez-Rojas agreed to serve three sentences of 20, 10, and five years consecutively.

The charges and plea stem from abuse that occurred to one victim in Montgomery County. Due to the nature of the charges, authorities say Narvaez-Rojas will be required to serve a minimum of 17 years before he is even eligible for parole.

District Attorney Brett Ligon said, "People who sexually abuse children typically don't stop on their own, they must be stopped. People who sexually abuse children rarely feel sorry for what they've done, they only feel sorry they got caught. In this case, we've identified one of this man's victims and held him accountable for his actions, but if there are children out there who have suffered at his hands, we pray that they will come forward too."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit got a report in March 2021 about a case of sexual assault of a child committed by a gymnastics coach who, at the time, was employed by Maximum Athletics Gym located in Magnolia.

The investigation determined that Narvaez-Rojas had access to countless children for many years during his employment as a gymnastics coach. Narvaez-Rojas has worked at the following gyms: Maximum Athletics in Magnolia, Texas; Fun Fitness Gymnastics in Richmond, Texas; Champions Gymnastics in Katy, Texas; Chow Gymnastics and Dance in West Des Moines, Iowa; Oklahoma Gold Gymnastics, International Boys Gymnastics, Jenks Gymnastics, American Gymnastics and Krafft Gymnastics, all in Oklahoma. He also worked at a number of locations in Venezuela.

This plea resolves charges against one identified victim and does not preclude prosecution on behalf of any unknown victims. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office asks anyone who Narvaez-Rojas may have harmed to contact 936-760-5800 and speak with a detective.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
magnoliasex abuse against childrensex crimechild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Man gets maximum sentence allowed for abusing 3 young children
Babysitter gets 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to raping boy
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News