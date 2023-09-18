Houston police initially said it appeared the man was assaulted, but in a later update, they said his death may have been medical-related and it doesn't appear a crime was committed.

Homeless man dies after falling out of wheelchair during argument in Museum District, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the death of a man near the Museum District on Monday morning.

Houston police originally said someone assaulted a man in a wheelchair at about 8:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Southmore Boulevard, just off SH-288.

The man, who police believe was homeless, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, HPD said.

In a later update, HPD said it appeared the victim fell out of his wheelchair while arguing with another homeless man. Investigators believe his death may have been medical-related.

Police said the incident was caught on video, and it doesn't appear that either man assaulted the other.