2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were found dead in a southwest Houston apartment complex in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Houston Police Department.

The video above is from ABC13 livestreaming channel.

HPD officers were called out to 10110 Forum Park near Sugar Branch Drive just after 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

A neighbor reported having smelled a foul odor and noticed mail outside the unit that had been there for quite some time, HPD said.

HPD said the two adults were reportedly in a dating relationship.

Investigators on the scene are determining the cause of death.

This is a developing story. ABC13 will update with more information once more becomes available.