Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Channelview, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris county sheriff's deputies are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide left a man and a woman dead in the Channelview area Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to 973-15 Ashland Blvd and found the man and woman dead.

He said preliminary information suggests the incident was a murder-suicide, though the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

This comes less than 24 hours after two teenagers found their mom and her 6-year-old daughter dead in another apparent murder-suicide near Spring.

Investigators said the mother shot her 6-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

