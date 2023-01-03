Woman and possible 6-year-old girl found dead near Spring, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman and a young girl were found dead Tuesday afternoon near Spring.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle.

Investigators said the woman and the girl, who they believe was 6 years old, were possibly shot and killed. It was not immediately known how long they have been dead.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody or if authorities are searching for a suspect.

