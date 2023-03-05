4 people hospitalized after at least 7 cars involved in crash on IH-610 South Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were hospitalized after a major crash on IH-610 South Loop, according to police.

The video above is a live look at traffic conditions on Houston freeways.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the crash, involving at least seven cars, happened on Sunday at about 10:50 a.m. on the IH-610 South Loop Westbound At Scott Street.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes. As a detour, you can take Mykawa to Bellfort and get back onto the South Loop at 288.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that one of the passengers in the crash was a pregnant woman.

It is unclear if she was one of the four hospitalized. Investigators have not disclosed what caused the crash or how long commuters can expect delays.

Although details are limited, ABC13 is working on learning more about this breaking news story.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!