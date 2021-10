Freeway Closure/Fatality Crash: East Fwy @ US Hwy 90. East bound lanes shut down. motorcycle v. sedan. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car and falling off an overpass along the I-10 East Freeway overnight.Houston police say a car hit the motorcyclist on the ramp from the freeway to Highway 90 just before 11 p.m. Sunday.The motorcyclist fell on the feeder road below and died, according to police.Police say the driver of the car initially ran off on foot, but later returned and was taken into custody.