HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after man struck in deadly crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle along the road in southeast Houston, according to police.

At about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, the Houston Police Department responded to the incident involving a pedestrian along the northbound lanes of Cullen Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said the wanted driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No vehicle or suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver, the unknown vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.