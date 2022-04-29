HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider was found dead after being thrown over the wall of the North Freeway Thursday night, according to police.
Houston Police say he was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on I-45 near the Beltway before the accident.
SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist killed in car crash in west Houston
At one point, the motorcyclist passed an 18-wheeler, and minutes later, the truck driver saw the bike abandoned on the side of the freeway.
He called the police, and the victim was later found about 30 feet below on the feeder road.
SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into 2 cars in different lanes on Highway 6
Motorcyclist was speeding before falling off North Freeway, police say
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News