Deadly crash involving motorcycle and car blocking all lanes of Highway 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a fiery, fatal crash in the Alief area involving a car and a motorcycle.

SkyEye flew over the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 at Alief Clodine just after 11 a.m., where a heavily burned car could be seen not far from the severely damaged motorcycle.

Harris County sheriff's deputies confirmed that the crash was fatal. It appeared that the motorcycle driver died at the scene.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the crash or if anyone else involved was injured.

All lanes of Highway 6 northbound and southbound at Alief Clodine were closed as deputies investigated the crash.
