Motorcyclist killed in car crash in west Houston

Motorcycle rider killed in car crash in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning in west Houston, police said.

Houston Police Department's Sergeant David Rose said a motorcyclist was speeding westbound along Overbrook Lane and Gray Falls Drive before colliding with a black Mitsubishi Lancer.

The motorcyclist was thrown underneath the Mitsubishi Lancer when he tried to avoid the crash by laying the bike down. He died on the scene, Rose said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer stayed at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. See back for more information.
