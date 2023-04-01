Biker was allegedly speeding before flying off overpass, landing on deputy's vehicle on Highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist reportedly flew off a ramp and landed on a Fort Bend County deputy's patrol vehicle in southeast Houston on Friday

At about 3:55 p.m., the Houston Police Department said it responded to the crash on Highway 288 and Holcombe.

Houston Transtar cameras showed first responders at the scene before it was cleared.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed.

Officials said the impact threw the motorcyclist off the overpass and onto the roof of an FBCSO deputy's patrol vehicle on the highway.

Authorities said the deputy was able to tie a tourniquet on the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived and rushed the biker to the hospital in critical condition.

The deputy reportedly did not suffer any injuries.

