Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by truck in Spring Branch area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working a major crash involving a motorcycle in the Spring Branch area, where at least one person was injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Hammerly Blvd., at about 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a red truck hit a motorcycle. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

SkyEye video showed law enforcement at the scene as they continue investigating what happened.

Footage also showed the damaged bike, as well as the red pickup truck that's reportedly involved.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.