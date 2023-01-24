Mom killed, daughter injured after shots fired during fight with man at SE Houston motel, HPD says

Houston police said the mother, her adult daughter, and a man were all staying in the same room at the motel. There was some sort of fight, and that's when the man opened fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and her adult daughter is in the hospital after a shooting at a motel in southeast Houston overnight.

Houston police said the women and a man were all staying in the same room at the Cushingberry Motel in the 4500 block of Idaho Street.

Investigators said there was some sort of fight -- and that's when the man opened fire just after 10 p.m. Monday.

The mother died at the scene. Police said her daughter was shot at least one time in the stomach area.

The adult daughter was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man accused of shooting the women ran away, police said. He's described as a Black male in his 50s with a stocky build and a beard. He was reportedly wearing a blue or light gray T-shirt and blue jeans when he ran off.

At this point, investigators said their exact relationship is unknown.